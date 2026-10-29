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Hotels & LeisureScotlandUK & IrelandPeople

Graham + Sibbald hires CBRE hotel valuation director

29 Oct 2026 | 08:20 | London | by James Buckley

Firm builds out one of UK’s largest specialist hotel and leisure advisory teams

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