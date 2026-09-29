PeopleInvestmentLondonOfficeUK & Ireland
29 Sep 2026 | 08:20 | London | by James Buckley
Firm bolsters capital markets team
Deals near £700m in London office fightback
GPE in talks over £440m London office sale
Graham + Sibbald makes senior London hire
Morgan Garfield secures non-exec gig
Select Property plans 31-storey Manchester resi tower
Grocery specialists launch “mission-critical” real estate firm
Indurent bags 200,000 sq ft Knowsley logistics letting
NewRiver and Soilbuild confirm partnership and £73.5m Leeds retail park deal
Law firm secures new West Yorkshire office
To buy or not to buy? Bidders cling on despite bond market volatility
Art Capital sketches out growth plan with high-profile dealmaker hire
Need to know: the ultimate guide to LGPS pools
Starwood European MD departs
Four of the UK’s largest pension funds discuss top real estate priorities
JLL hires Oaktree star for EMEA debt role
Blackstone finds buyer for €420m industrial outdoor storage portfolio
Ares eyes recap of €4bn former GLP funds
Next picks West End hub for £100m London HQ
Microsoft eyes King’s Cross for 200,000 sq ft London hub
Blackstone weighs €400m Irish logistics sale