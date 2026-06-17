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ResidentialLondonUK & Ireland

Grainger brings back bigger plans for Waterloo estate rebuild

17 Jun 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Scheme consented in 2019 is no longer viable

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