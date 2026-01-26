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ResidentialInvestmentLondonUK & Ireland

Grainger JV buys £68m London resi scheme

26 Jan 2026 | 08:09 | London | by May Agaran

195-home build-to-rent (BTR) scheme in Bollo Lane to be delivered by Barratt Redrow

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