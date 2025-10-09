Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

CorporateInvestmentResidentialUK & Ireland

Grainger reports strong rental growth

9 Oct 2025 | 07:56 | London | by May Agaran

Total like-for-like rental growth of 3.6% reported for the year

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Building, Road, Architecture

Hammerson issues €350m bond after rating upgrade

9 Oct 2025
Read

Unite shares plunge after trading update

8 Oct 2025
Read

Expo Real 2025: from surviving to stabilising

8 Oct 2025
Read
Blonde, Hair, Person

CTP appoints Bulgaria managing director 

8 Oct 2025
Read