Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

FinancingBeneluxContinental EuropeGermanyLondonResidentialUK & Ireland

Grand City issues €600m perpetual bond 

2 Dec 2025 | 07:00 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Tender offer launched concurrently

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Axa IM Alts’ European logistics fund issues €500m green bond

27 Nov 2025
Read
City, Metropolis, Urban

Vivion secures €750m refinancing

24 Nov 2025
Read

Tritax prices £300m bond

6 Nov 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Vonovia issues €2.25bn bonds to repay debt

6 Nov 2025
Read