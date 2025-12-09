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FinancingBeneluxContinental EuropeGermanyResidentialUK & Ireland

Grand City refinances €600m perpetual bond

9 Dec 2025 | 14:57 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Residential group completes tender offer launched concurrently with perpetual notes last week

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