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LogisticsCanadaEast MidlandsEast of EnglandUK & IrelandInvestment

Granite REIT snaps up pair of UK sheds for £71m

9 Nov 2026 | 07:52 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Toronto-listed firm acquires assets in Coalville and West Thurrock

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