NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleCorporateFinancingUK & Ireland

GRE Capital hires duo to scale UK loan book

29 Sep 2026 | 12:39 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Lender appoints James Meigh and Alex Stephens to deploy capital after hitting a £150m year-to-date lending

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Person, Walking, Adult

Schroders Capital makes pair of hires in London

22 Jan 2026
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

GB Bank eyes maiden UK mezzanine product

19 May 2025
Read
Nature, Outdoors, Water

Atelier to grow loan book with Waterfall funding partnership

27 Feb 2025
Read
Armor, Helmet, Shield

Blue Shield issues £35m BTR loans

13 Jan 2025
Read