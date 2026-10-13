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LogisticsUK & IrelandYorkshire & North EastInvestment

Great Bear’s Yorkshire distribution hub launched for £35m sale

13 Oct 2026 | 07:01 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Single-let warehouse covers around 414,000 sq ft

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