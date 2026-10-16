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OfficeEast MidlandsUK & IrelandDevelopmentRegeneration

Great British Railways onboard for Derby headquarters

16 Oct 2026 | 07:50 | London | by May Agaran

St James Securities and Peveril Securities' 3 Springwell Square project chosen

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