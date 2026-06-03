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Policy & RegulationDevelopmentEast of EnglandInvestmentRegenerationResidentialUK & Ireland

Greater Cambridge gets its own development corporation

3 Jun 2026 | 12:14 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

New regeneration body launches with £800m government backing

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