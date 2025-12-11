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ResidentialDevelopmentInvestmentLondonUK & Ireland

Green light for 1,100-home Islington development

11 Dec 2025 | 07:56 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

New Barnsbury Estate project brought forward by Mount Anvil and Newlon Housing Trust

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