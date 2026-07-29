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RetailSouth EastUK & IrelandDevelopmentInvestmentRegeneration

Green light for 110,000 sq ft Littlehampton retail park

29 Jul 2026 | 06:54 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Scheme will regenerate a long vacant site, previously home to Amazon sheds as well as The Body Shop HQ

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