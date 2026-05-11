NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsDevelopmentESGInvestmentNorth WestUK & Ireland

Green light for 116,000 sq ft Manchester logistics hub

11 May 2026 | 14:09 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

£30m Horizon scheme to be brought forward by Ask Real Estate

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Approval for 225,000 sq ft Cheshire logistics scheme

8 May 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

Green light for 270,000 sq ft Derby logistics scheme

5 May 2026
Read

Clearbell and Deva grow logistics portfolio to over 1.5m sq ft

1 May 2026
Read
Airport, Airfield, Outdoors

Mountpark secures consent order acceptance for £1.5bn Oxford project

30 Apr 2026
Read