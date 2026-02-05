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HealthcareAlternativesDevelopmentInvestmentLife SciencesUK & Ireland

Green light for £1bn London Cancer Hub expansion

5 Feb 2026 | 08:10 | London | by May Agaran

Project to provide 1m sq ft of laboratory and research space

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