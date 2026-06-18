NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsDevelopmentEast MidlandsInvestmentLeasingSustainabilityUK & Ireland

Green light for 1m sq ft Tritax Park Newark expansion

18 Jun 2026 | 12:40 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Phase two to be brought forward with partner Simons Developments

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Tritax Big Box plans 1.2m sq ft expansion of Newark logistics park

22 Jan 2025
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Currys signs for 1.2m sq ft at Tritax Park Newark

23 Apr 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Tritax Big Box wins appeal for £360m Heathrow data centre

10 Jun 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Warehouse

Tritax seals £200m EQT logistics deal

3 Jun 2026
Read