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LogisticsUK & IrelandWest MidlandsDevelopmentRegenerationTechnology

Green light for £2.5bn Coventry airport conversion

15 Apr 2026 | 10:36 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Planning consent granted for GreenPower Park project

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