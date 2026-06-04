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LogisticsDevelopmentInvestmentNorth WestRegenerationUK & Ireland

Green light for 220,000 sq ft Huyton logistics scheme

4 Jun 2026 | 11:19 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Linden Hill Capital Management to deliver 220,000 sq ft project

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