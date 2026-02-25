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LogisticsDevelopmentEast of EnglandInvestmentUK & Ireland

Green light for 285,000 sq ft Luton logistics scheme

25 Feb 2026 | 13:24 | London | by May Agaran

Construction slated to start in March for occupation by 2027

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