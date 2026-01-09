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Hotels & LeisureUK & IrelandWalesDevelopmentInvestment

Green light for £300m Welsh indoor ski resort

9 Jan 2026 | 07:49 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Proposals for the Rhydycar West scheme were finally approved with backing from Welsh government

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