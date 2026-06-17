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LogisticsDevelopmentESGEast of EnglandOfficeUK & Ireland

Green light for 350,000 sq ft Peterborough logistics scheme

17 Jun 2026 | 07:56 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Flagship North to be brought forward by Hillwood UK and The Church Commissioners for England

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