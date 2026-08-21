NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialDevelopmentEast of EnglandFinancingPlanningPolicy & RegulationUK & Ireland

Green light for 425 Cambridge North homes

21 Aug 2026 | 08:09 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Grainger has agreed to forward fund the scheme

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Green light for Railpen's City office redevelopment

20 Jul 2026
Read
Suburb, Architecture, Building

Government water deal unlocks 19,000 homes

3 Jul 2026
Read

Plans lodged for 400 Cambridge North homes

28 May 2026
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

Approval sought for 880-home Ealing development

14 May 2026
Read