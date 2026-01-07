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LogisticsUK & IrelandYorkshire & North EastDevelopmentInvestment

Green light for 450,000 sq ft Doncaster logistics scheme

7 Jan 2026 | 13:55 | London | by May Agaran

Premcor to begin works at Mode 18

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