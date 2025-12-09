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Hotels & LeisureDevelopmentInvestmentRetailScotlandUK & Ireland

Green light for £450m Scottish Borders Center Parcs

9 Dec 2025 | 08:13 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

It will be the seventh Center Parcs village in the UK and Ireland

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