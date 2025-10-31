Green Street News - Homepage
LogisticsDevelopmentInvestmentSouth EastUK & Ireland

Green light for 455,000 sq ft Hampshire logistics project

31 Oct 2025 | 07:34 | London | by May Agaran

Logistics City Andover to have four units ranging from 31,700 sq ft to 219,000 sq ft

