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ResidentialLondonUK & IrelandCo-livingDevelopmentPlanningPolicy & RegulationRegeneration

Green light for 490-home Hackney co-living scheme

12 Nov 2026 | 14:40 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Old Street offices to be converted to residential

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