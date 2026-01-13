NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsUK & IrelandYorkshire & North EastDevelopmentInvestmentRegeneration

Green light for 5.5m sq ft Goole freeport logistics park

13 Jan 2026 | 07:37 | London | by May Agaran

First phase of Freeport 36 anticipated to have an end value of £130m

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Kajima secures approval for 31,000 sq ft Soho office retrofit

10 Sep 2026
Read

Green light for 600,000 sq ft Scottish logistics estate

27 Aug 2026
Read
Road, Architecture, Building

Origin JV signs further 400,000 sq ft of lettings

19 Aug 2026
Read
Person, Car, Transportation

Green light for 110,000 sq ft Littlehampton retail park

29 Jul 2026
Read