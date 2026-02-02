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Green light for £500m Camden mixed-use scheme

2 Feb 2026 | 07:38 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Camley Street project brought forward by a three-way partnership between Ballymore, Lateral and Camden Council

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