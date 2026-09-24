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ResidentialCommunity & Social HousingDevelopmentInvestmentLondonOfficeUK & Ireland

Green light for 523-home Vauxhall scheme

24 Sep 2026 | 07:15 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Revamp of 1-6 Citadel Place brought forward by CLS and London Square

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