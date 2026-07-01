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LogisticsDevelopmentEast MidlandsInvestmentUK & Ireland

Green light for 557,000 sq ft East Midlands logistics scheme

1 Jul 2026 | 08:15 | London | by May Agaran

Facility slated for completion by late 2027

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