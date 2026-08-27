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LogisticsDevelopmentInvestmentScotlandUK & Ireland

Green light for 600,000 sq ft Scottish logistics estate

27 Aug 2026 | 12:11 | London | by May Agaran

Arches Business Park will sit on the eastern edge of East Mains Industrial Estate

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