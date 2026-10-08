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OfficeDevelopmentInvestmentLondonPlanningPolicy & RegulationResidentialUK & Ireland

Green light for 650,000 sq ft Shoreditch mixed-use scheme

8 Oct 2026 | 12:46 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Linea Properties wins appeal for Shoreditch Works after council refusal

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