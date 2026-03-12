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Data centresAlternativesUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Green light for £7.5bn East Yorkshire data centre campus

12 Mar 2026 | 15:14 | London | by May Agaran

Phased development to begin in 2027, with first phase to open in 2029

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