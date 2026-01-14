NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialLondonUK & IrelandLogisticsOfficeRetailDevelopmentInvestmentRegeneration

Green light for Ballymore's Newham residential scheme

14 Jan 2026 | 12:30 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Up to 1,685 new homes proposed at Thames Road site

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Outdoors, Nature, Architecture

Harworth lodges plans to redevelop Nottinghamshire colliery

13 Jan 2026
Read

Housebuilder banks £165m funding for expansion

13 Jan 2026
Read

Plans submitted for 600 Belfast waterfront homes

9 Jan 2026
Read

Calthorpe Estates offloads Birmingham resi site

8 Jan 2026
Read