Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

AlternativesDevelopmentInvestmentLondonSustainabilityUK & Ireland

Green light for BBC Elstree Centre revamp

19 Sep 2025 | 15:22 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Axa IM Alts will rebrand the campus as Fairbanks Studios

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Cafeteria, Indoors, Restaurant

Flex office firm seeks partner to build £200m platform

19 Sep 2025
Read

Life Science REIT to pursue managed wind-down

19 Sep 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Airport

Henry Boot secures £162m Cambridge aviation campus project

19 Sep 2025
Read

Bath RFC's new stadium plans to be reviewed by secretary of state

19 Sep 2025
Read