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OfficeDevelopmentInvestmentSouth WestUK & Ireland

Green light for BlackRock's Bristol office redevelopment

27 Apr 2026 | 15:03 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Portwall Place will deliver 151,000 sq ft of workspace

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