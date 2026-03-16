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ResidentialDevelopmentESGInvestmentRegenerationUK & IrelandWales

Green light for BlueCastle's 50-storey Cardiff tower

16 Mar 2026 | 08:05 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Scheme will deliver Wales' tallest skyscraper eclipsing Swansea's 29-storey Meridian Tower

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