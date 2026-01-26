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OfficeDevelopmentESGFinancingInvestmentLondonUK & Ireland

Green light for City office retrofit

26 Jan 2026 | 14:44 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Scheme will modernise 10 Salisbury Square to create 52,500 sq ft of workspace

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