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Hotels & LeisureDevelopmentInvestmentLondonOfficeUK & Ireland

Green light for City office-to-hotel conversion

30 Jan 2026 | 07:59 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Redevelopment of Ibex House brought forward by Dominus Real Estate and Cheyne Capital

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