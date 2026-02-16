NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsDevelopmentEast MidlandsInvestmentUK & Ireland

Green light for Clowes' Derbyshire logistics park expansion

16 Feb 2026 | 12:48 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Proposed pair of industrial units at Dove Valley prelet to Chinese e-commerce retailer

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Clowes plots Dove Valley Park expansion

3 Dec 2025
Read
Transportation, Truck, Vehicle

Approval for Clowes' Harrier Park logistics scheme

8 Sep 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

Invesco and Barwood to begin next phase of Birmingham logistics scheme

12 Feb 2026
Read

Approval granted for 700,000 sq ft Derbyshire scheme

20 Feb 2025
Read