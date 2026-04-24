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Hotels & LeisureLondonUK & IrelandOfficeInvestmentPlanningPolicy & Regulation

Green light for Criterion’s Trafalgar Buildings hotel conversion

24 Apr 2026 | 15:51 | London | by May Agaran

Decision follows earlier refusal

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