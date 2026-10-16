NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Student AccommodationLondonUK & IrelandResidentialDevelopmentPlanningPolicy & RegulationRegeneration

Green light for Curlew's King's Cross student scheme

16 Oct 2026 | 07:47 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Charlie Schouten

Car park site on Britannia Street to become a seven-storey student building

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

McLaren lands bridge loan for £74m Leeds student scheme

15 Oct 2026
Read

Offices to replace consented Yorkshire Post Leeds student scheme

28 Sep 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Sign

Microsoft eyes King’s Cross for 200,000 sq ft London hub

28 Sep 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

McLaren bags approval for 14-storey Hammersmith student scheme

25 Sep 2026
Read