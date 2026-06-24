NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

RegenerationDevelopmentEast MidlandsResidentialUK & Ireland

Green light for Derby city centre masterplan

24 Jun 2026 | 12:29 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Derbion to deliver 1,152 homes alongside 37,000 sq ft of commercial space

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Investors take back control of stalled Liverpool resi project

23 Jun 2026
Read

Plans lodged for £4bn Northumberland data centre

23 Jun 2026
Read

Plans in for next phase of Harrow Eastman Village project

23 Jun 2026
Read

Green light for 1m sq ft Tritax Park Newark expansion

18 Jun 2026
Read