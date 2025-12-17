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Hotels & LeisureDevelopmentInvestmentLondonOfficeUK & Ireland

Green light for Derwent's Brixton office-to-hotel conversion

17 Dec 2025 | 07:40 | London | by May Agaran

Construction to begin in mid-2027 and target completion by 2029

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