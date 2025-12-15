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Hotels & LeisureDevelopmentESGInvestmentLondonUK & Ireland

Green light for Dominus' Camden hotel scheme

15 Dec 2025 | 14:10 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Conversion of 123 Judd Street to create 240 hotel rooms

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