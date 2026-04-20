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RetailIrelandUK & IrelandOfficeResidentialDevelopmentInvestment

Green light for €200m Cork shopping mall revamp

20 Apr 2026 | 07:41 | London | by May Agaran

Mahon 2.0 project will expand the current scheme from 350,000 sq ft to 490,000 sq ft

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