Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeDevelopmentInvestmentLondonOccupierSustainabilityUK & Ireland

Green light for Farringdon office redevelopment

12 Aug 2025 | 07:14 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Scheme will expand 19 Charterhouse Street to 85,000 sq ft

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Road, Street

Retail the new black as Victorian mall sales surge 375%

12 Aug 2025
Read
City, Road, Street

Thai Airways offloads Mayfair block

11 Aug 2025
Read
Restaurant, Chair, Furniture

€120m Dublin hotel refinanced

11 Aug 2025
Read

Council hoists for-sale sign over Northampton's Guildhall extension

11 Aug 2025
Read