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Student AccommodationDevelopmentLondonPlanningPolicy & RegulationResidentialUK & Ireland

Green light for Fifth State's West Hampstead student scheme

25 Sep 2026 | 07:59 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Redevelopment of 14 Blackburn Street will deliver up to 192 student beds

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