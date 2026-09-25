Green light for Fifth State's West Hampstead student scheme

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Student AccommodationDevelopmentLondonPlanningPolicy & RegulationResidentialUK & Ireland
25 Sep 2026 | 07:59 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco
Redevelopment of 14 Blackburn Street will deliver up to 192 student beds
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