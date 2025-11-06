Green Street News - Homepage
RegenerationDevelopmentInvestmentNorth WestResidentialRetailUK & Ireland

Green light for Henley's £1.3bn Salford retail-to-resi scheme

6 Nov 2025 | 15:45 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Regent Retail Park regeneration will provide up to 3,300 homes

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

